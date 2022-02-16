LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls / US corporate bribery offences

Legal News

Takeaways from DOJ Fraud Section’s 2021 year in review

Published on: 16 February 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Takeaways from DOJ Fraud Section’s 2021 year in review
  • Internal promotions and continued growth
  • Health Care Fraud Unit
  • Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit
  • FCPA Unit
  • Predictions for 2022
  • Takeaways

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: Lawyers at Wiley highlight important trends in the US Department of Justice (DOJ) Fraud Section’s just-released annual report, identifying how 2021 statistics compare to the previous year and predicting future areas of focus for the DOJ's prosecution of white collar crime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More