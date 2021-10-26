LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Switzerland—no set-aside for CAS award on legal aid grounds (A v Union Cycliste Internationale)

Published on: 26 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Switzerland—no set-aside for CAS award on legal aid grounds (A v Union Cycliste Internationale)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In a landmark decision issued on 22 September 2021 and published on 5 October 2021, the Swiss Federal Tribunal rejected an application requesting the setting aside of a Court Arbitration for Sport (CAS) award. The decision dealt with the crucial issue of legal aid in international arbitration proceedings. In its analysis, the court examined whether the legal aid system offered by the CAS was sufficient to preserve the applicant's fundamental procedural rights. It found that the applicant's rights to access justice and to equal treatment were not infringed. Written by Pierre Ducret, partner at CMS von Erlach Partners Ltd (Geneva). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

