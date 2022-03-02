LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Switzerland—inaccurate designation of a party and independence of the arbitral tribunal (A SAS v B Corp & C)

Published on: 02 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Arbitration analysis: In an appeal against a procedural order made by an arbitral tribunal under the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Arbitration Rules in an arbitration seated in Geneva, the Swiss Federal Tribunal set out the consequences of the inaccurate designation of a claimant for the competence of an arbitral tribunal. Moreover, the Swiss Federal Tribunal clarified that an arbitrator’s independence is not affected by the private volunteer activities of an associate working at the same firm. Written by Dr iur Fabienne Bretscher, associate at Baker McKenzie Switzerland. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

