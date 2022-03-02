Switzerland—inaccurate designation of a party and independence of the arbitral tribunal (A SAS v B Corp & C)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In an appeal against a procedural order made by an arbitral tribunal under the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Arbitration Rules in an arbitration seated in Geneva, the Swiss Federal Tribunal set out the consequences of the inaccurate designation of a claimant for the competence of an arbitral tribunal. Moreover, the Swiss Federal Tribunal clarified that an arbitrator’s independence is not affected by the private volunteer activities of an associate working at the same firm. Written by Dr iur Fabienne Bretscher, associate at Baker McKenzie Switzerland. or to read the full analysis.