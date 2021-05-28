Swissgrid challenges power-balancing EU decision at General Court

Article summary

MLex: Swissgrid, based in Aarau, near Zurich, has filed a lawsuit against a European Commission decision that said it was not qualified to take part in European platforms for the exchange of standard product for balancing energy, according to an appeal issued in the EU's Official Journal on 17 May 2021. In the same decision, the Commission ordered Trans European Replacement Reserves Exchange (TERRE) transmission system operators (TSOs) to exclude Swissgrid from the TERRE platform. Swissgrid says that the decision wrongly applies EU law on electricity balancing, among other pleas. or to read the full analysis.