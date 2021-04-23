Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Investigations, enforcement and discipline / FCA and PRA investigations, enforcement and discipline

Legal News

Swiss probe Credit Suisse over $US 4.7bn Archegos loss

Swiss probe Credit Suisse over $US 4.7bn Archegos loss
Published on: 23 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Swiss probe Credit Suisse over $US 4.7bn Archegos loss

Article summary

Law360, London: Switzerland’s financial watchdog said on 22 April 2021 that it has launched enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse after the investment bank reported $US 4.7bn in losses from its exposure to US hedge fund Archegos Capital Management, which collapsed in March 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More