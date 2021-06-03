menu-search
Swiss insurers and banks told to begin disclosing climate risks

Published on: 03 June 2021
Law360, London: Switzerland is to introduce new rules that will require major banks and insurers to publish more detailed information about climate-related financial risks and the way they affect their business strategy and financial planning. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

