menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

Swiss Federal Tribunal confirms high threshold for appeals against arbitral awards for violation of public policy (A, B, C and D v Syrian Arab Republic)

Swiss Federal Tribunal confirms high threshold for appeals against arbitral awards for violation of public policy (A, B, C and D v Syrian Arab Republic)
Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Swiss Federal Tribunal confirms high threshold for appeals against arbitral awards for violation of public policy (A, B, C and D v Syrian Arab Republic)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) dismissed the appeal of several investors who claimed that the arbitral tribunal had violated substantive public policy and/or the ne extra petitia principle by awarding them the compensation sought under the applicable bilateral investment treaty in Syrian lira (SYP) instead of US dollars (USD) as requested. Although this meant that the investors had to bear the significant devaluation due to inflation, the SFT did not consider the overall awarded compensation so blatantly disproportionate to the value of the lost investment that it would have justified the setting aside of the arbitral tribunal’s award. In view of this latest decision, the formulation of the legal claims and, in particular, the choice of the currency claimed in international arbitral proceedings may take on even greater weight in the future. Written by Valentina Hirsiger, Dr iur, attorney-at-law, associate at Baker McKenzie, Zurich. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More