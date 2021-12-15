LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Swiss banks say bribery dispute cannot be heard in London

Published on: 15 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Bribery allegations brought by Kuwait's pension authority in the English courts have the 'closest connection with' its legal relationship to two Swiss private banks and are therefore barred by jurisdictional clauses, lawyers for the lenders told appellate judges on 14 December 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

2 Q&As

