Swatch takes bite out of Apple’s bad faith parody allegation (Swatch AG v Apple Inc)

IP analysis: In upholding the appeal by Swatch against the hearing officer’s decision, Iain Purves QC (sitting as a Deputy High Court Judge), prevented the extension of bad faith cases to those including parody. In doing so, he has highlighted Apple’s failure to protect properly Steve Job’s catch phrase ‘One more thing’ used at the end of presentations. The case also considers the contortions that legal teams sometimes have to attempt, where the original pleaded case in the UKIPO does not actually cover what might have been the best way to argue Swatch’s application was in bad faith. In this instance, the more straightforward ‘blocking’ registration argument, well-known from the Lindt v Hauswirth decision in the Court of Justice, seems more likely to have worked. However, Apple’s Notices of Opposition did not give this as a ground. Written by Paul A Harris, senior partner (IP Litigation) at Venner Shipley LLP. or to read the full analysis.