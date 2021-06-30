menu-search
Sustainable living—making UK homes net zero by 2025

Published on: 30 June 2021
  • Briefly outline what the government plans are to make new homes net zero by 2025
  • Do you think industry is ready to meet new standards by 2025?
  • How will existing homes be subject to higher standards?
  • Do you think that the more stringent transitional arrangement will ensure many homes are being built to new efficiency standards?
  • Missed opportunities?

Article summary

Environment analysis: As part of a series of environmental analyses preceding the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), we look at the government’s plans to make new homes net zero by 2025. Debra Wilson, partner at Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP, provides comment on government plans, considers if the industry is able to meet the new standards by 2025 and highlights missed opportunities. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

