Suspect in £14m pension fraud case changes plea to guilty

Law360, London: A suspect charged with fraudulently persuading almost 250 retirement savers to transfer £14m (US$19m) out of their pension pots has changed his plea from not guilty to guilty at a crown court in London, the pensions watchdog said 14 January 2022.
