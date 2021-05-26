Survey finds that pension schemes confident of accomplishing GMP equalisation by 2022

Law360: Most defined benefit (DB) pension schemes are expecting to be paying pensions in payment on an equalised basis by the end of next year, according to a survey published on 25 May 2021 by Sacker & Partners LLP (Sackers) with a finding that 55% of respondents expect that they will have paid the additional amount owed to DB pension scheme members by then.
