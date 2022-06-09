Surveilling the Police—Investigatory Powers Tribunal Refines Jurisdiction (Bartram v Chief Constable of British Transport Police)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) has issued an important open judgment, clarifying and refining its jurisdiction over complaints about covert surveillance methods and related breaches of the Human Rights Act 1998. The IPT confirmed that its jurisdiction does not extend to complaints about covert police disciplinary investigations which are not also criminal investigations. This means that when the police investigate their own for breaches of professional standards, complaints about the investigation should be pursued in ordinary courts and tribunals (such as the High Court or County Court), not the specialist IPT. This is because surveillance as part of internal disciplinary investigations is not part of the ‘core functions’ of police (principally, preventing and investigating crime) and therefore falls outside the scope of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA 2000). Written by Aaron Rathmell, Barrister, Serjeants’ Inn Chambers, London. or to read the full analysis.