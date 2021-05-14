menu-search
Surge in IoT during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic helps pave the way for new IoT laws

Published on: 14 May 2021
  • IoT during the pandemic
  • Cold chain logistics
  • Wearables
  • Drones
  • Robots
  • Smartphone/speaker applications and functionality
  • Environment management
  • How secure is IoT?
  • Plans for new UK IoT laws
TMT analysis: The Internet of Things (IoT) (ie connected 'smart' devices) is not new. But the number of innovative and sometimes unexpected use cases we see IoT being applied to each year is astonishing, and never more so than now, with it being used to help manage the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and improve healthcare. Kate Armstrong, senior associate at Taylor Wessing, discusses the impact of the pandemic on the regulation of IoT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

