Supreme Court will not hear pension advice compensation case

Published on: 12 April 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A pensions provider cannot appeal a decision that it owes consumers compensation for failed investments in storage facilities because it had 'steered' investors without verifying its advice, the Supreme Court said on 11 April 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

