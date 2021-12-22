LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Supreme Court to rule on disproportionate confiscation orders

Published on: 22 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The UK Supreme Court has granted permission for prosecutors to challenge an appellate decision quashing a confiscation order against a charity boss convicted of fraud, in a case that will weigh the point at which it becomes disproportionate to force a defendant to pay up.

