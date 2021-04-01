Sign-in Help
Supreme Court rules that sale and leaseback did not trigger VAT charge (Balhousie Holdings Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: In Balhousie Holdings Ltd v HMRC, the Supreme Court allowed the taxpayer’s appeal, holding that a sale and leaseback was not the disposal of the taxpayer’s ‘entire interest’ in a care home. As a result HMRC was not entitled to claw back the benefit of the VAT zero-rating that had applied when the taxpayer acquired the home from a developer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

