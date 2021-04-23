Sign-in Help
Supreme Court rules insurer liable for pub death

Published on: 23 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Supreme Court held an insurer liable on 23 April 2021 for the death of a bar patron who was restrained by a security guard in Scotland, finding that the policy it provided covered the assault because injury was not intentional or reckless. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

