menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Taxes management and litigation / Recovery of overpaid tax

Legal News

Supreme Court rules in Franked Investment Income litigation (Test Claimants in the FII Group Litigation v HMRC)

Published on: 26 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Supreme Court rules in Franked Investment Income litigation (Test Claimants in the FII Group Litigation v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Test Claimants in the FII Group Litigation v HMRC, the Supreme Court considered a number of issues arising in the long-running litigation concerning the compatibility of the UK’s pre-April 1999 dividend tax regime with EU law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Related documents:

3 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

3 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More