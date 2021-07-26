- Supreme Court reinforces boundaries of court’s role in separation of powers (SC, CB and 8 children, R (on the application of) v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
Article summary
Public Law analysis: The cap restricting entitlement to child tax credit to two children was compliant with European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (ECHR). The Supreme Court gave a robust judgment affirming the separation of powers, domestic courts’ inability to assess compliance with unincorporated international treaties, and adopted a variable standard of review in the analysis of a measure’s proportionality in which a state’s margin of appreciation and respect for the democratically-derived legitimacy of Parliament should feature. Parliament should not be made or encouraged to conform to the judicial model of rationality. Written by Adam Heppinstall QC, barrister at Henderson Chambers.
