Supreme Court reinforces boundaries of court’s role in separation of powers (SC, CB and 8 children, R (on the application of) v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The cap restricting entitlement to child tax credit to two children was compliant with European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (ECHR). The Supreme Court gave a robust judgment affirming the separation of powers, domestic courts’ inability to assess compliance with unincorporated international treaties, and adopted a variable standard of review in the analysis of a measure’s proportionality in which a state’s margin of appreciation and respect for the democratically-derived legitimacy of Parliament should feature. Parliament should not be made or encouraged to conform to the judicial model of rationality. Written by Adam Heppinstall QC, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or to read the full analysis.