Supreme Court refers questions on temporary web copies to CJEU

Published on: 22 April 2013
  • Original news
  • What issues did this case raise?
  • Why is the Supreme Court ruling important, and what are the potential ramifications?
  • Are there any grey areas or unresolved issues remaining that lawyers should be aware of?
  • What are the implications of the ruling for lawyers, and what should they be mindful of when advising clients in this area?
  • What are your predictions for future developments in this area of law?

Article summary

IP & IT analysis: Do internet users need a licence to access temporary copies of copyrighted material such as websites, on their computer? Ben Allgrove, partner at Baker & McKenzie’s IP Practice Group in London, acted for the appellant. He says the Supreme Court’s decision has far reaching implications for non-commercial users of the internet. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

