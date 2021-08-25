Supreme Court provides costs guidance for planning statutory reviews that also affects judicial review cases (CPRE Kent v SSHCLG)

Planning analysis: The Supreme Court considered a costs challenge concerning a planning statutory review. The court held that the Court of Appeal had not erred in concluding there was no general rule in planning cases limiting the number of parties who can recover their reasonable and proportionate costs of preparing acknowledgments of service and summary grounds. Written by Howard Leithead, barrister at No5 Chambers.
