menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Judicial review / Judicial review process

Legal News

Supreme Court provides costs guidance for planning statutory reviews that also affects judicial review cases (CPRE Kent v SSHCLG)

Published on: 25 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Supreme Court provides costs guidance for planning statutory reviews that also affects judicial review cases (CPRE Kent v SSHCLG)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The Supreme Court considered a costs challenge concerning a planning statutory review. The court held that the Court of Appeal had not erred in concluding there was no general rule in planning cases limiting the number of parties who can recover their reasonable and proportionate costs of preparing acknowledgments of service and summary grounds. Written by Howard Leithead, barrister at No5 Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More