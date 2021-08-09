Supreme Court of India enforces SIAC emergency arbitration award (Amazon v Future Retail)

Article summary

Law360: The Supreme Court of India held that an award/order issued by an emergency arbitrator under the Arbitration Rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC Rules) constituted an order under section 17(1) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 (the Act). The court further held that a High Court order made pursuant to under section 17(2) of the Act enforcing the emergency award was not appealable under the Act or otherwise. The SIAC arbitration was seated in New Delhi. The Supreme Court, among other matters, emphasised the importance of party autonomy under the Act. or to read the full analysis.