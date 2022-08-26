LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

Supreme Court of India—Arbitral tribunal cannot reject counter-claims arising out of the dispute, due to respondent’s failure to notify claims prior to commencement of arbitration (National Highway Authority of India v Transstroy (India) Ltd)

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Supreme Court of India—Arbitral tribunal cannot reject counter-claims arising out of the dispute, due to respondent’s failure to notify claims prior to commencement of arbitration (National Highway Authority of India v Transstroy (India) Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: This case preserves a respondent’s valuable right to file a counter-claim under section 23(2A) of the Indian Arbitration & Conciliation Act 2015 (A&C Act 2015), without the need to follow the pre-arbitration procedure in an arbitration clause and to make a separate or new reference, as long as the counter-claim falls within the scope of the arbitration agreement. The court held that once any dispute, difference or controversy is notified by a claimant under the arbitration clause, the entire subject matter including counter claim/set off would form subject matter of arbitration as a dispute arising out of the arbitration clause. In view of A&C Act 2015, s 23(2A), there is no reason for and additionally requiring a respondent to make a new reference and curtailing a respondent’s right to make the counter claim. Dis-allowing the counter claim in proceedings arising out of the claims made by a claimant may lead to parallel proceedings before various fora. Written by Adimesh Lochan, member, International Dispute Resolution Practice and Kshama A Loya, leader, International Dispute Resolution Practice at Nishith Desai Associates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More