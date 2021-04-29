Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Supreme Court of India allows Indian parties to choose foreign seat of arbitration (PASL v GE Power)

Supreme Court of India allows Indian parties to choose foreign seat of arbitration (PASL v GE Power)
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Supreme Court of India allows Indian parties to choose foreign seat of arbitration (PASL v GE Power)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What was the background to the case?
  • The arbitration proceedings
  • Enforcement proceedings before Gujrat High Court
  • What did the court decide?
  • Seat of arbitration
  • International Commercial Arbitration and Foreign Awards
  • Contract Act and Public Policy
  • Section 28(1)(a) of the Arbitration Act
    • More...

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India held that two Indian parties are entitled to agree a foreign seat of arbitration. The Supreme Court further clarified that the arbitral award issued in such cases would be considered a foreign award enforceable under the provisions of Part II of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 (Arbitration Act). The court also held that two Indian parties are entitled to interim reliefs from Indian courts in support of arbitration, even if their arbitration is seated outside India. Although it has not been expressly ruled by the Supreme Court, a careful review of the judgment suggests that there may not be any prohibition on two Indian parties electing a foreign law as the substantive law of the contract, provided the seat of arbitration is outside India. Aparimita Pratap, Aipak Banerjee, Kshama A Loya, member and leaders respectively in the International Litigation & Dispute Resolution Team at Nishith Desai Associates, consider the court’s judgment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More