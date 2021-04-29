Supreme Court of India allows Indian parties to choose foreign seat of arbitration (PASL v GE Power)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India held that two Indian parties are entitled to agree a foreign seat of arbitration. The Supreme Court further clarified that the arbitral award issued in such cases would be considered a foreign award enforceable under the provisions of Part II of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 (Arbitration Act). The court also held that two Indian parties are entitled to interim reliefs from Indian courts in support of arbitration, even if their arbitration is seated outside India. Although it has not been expressly ruled by the Supreme Court, a careful review of the judgment suggests that there may not be any prohibition on two Indian parties electing a foreign law as the substantive law of the contract, provided the seat of arbitration is outside India. Aparimita Pratap, Aipak Banerjee, Kshama A Loya, member and leaders respectively in the International Litigation & Dispute Resolution Team at Nishith Desai Associates, consider the court’s judgment. or to read the full analysis.