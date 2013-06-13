Supreme Court—foreign litigation can be restrained even where no arbitration is considered (Ust-Kamenogorsk v AES Ust-Kamenogorsk)

The Supreme Court has taken a pro-arbitration stance in upholding the Court of Appeal’s decision that a final anti-suit injunction to restrain a party from commencing proceedings in a foreign country in breach of an arbitration agreement is permissible notwithstanding that an arbitration has not yet commenced or is not even under consideration.
