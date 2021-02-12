Supreme Court finds TVG registration of working port valid; registration did not criminalise ongoing port operations (TW Logistics v Essex CC)

Article summary

Planning analysis: In TW Logistics v Essex CC, the Supreme Court held that the registration of part of a working port as a town and village green (TVG) had been carried out lawfully. Existing port operations could lawfully coexist with the rights of the public to use the land for any lawful sport or pastimes, and therefore registration of the TVG did not result in the ongoing port operations constituting an offence of public nuisance. or to read the full analysis.