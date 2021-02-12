Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government

Legal News

Supreme Court finds TVG registration of working port valid; registration did not criminalise ongoing port operations (TW Logistics v Essex CC)

Supreme Court finds TVG registration of working port valid; registration did not criminalise ongoing port operations (TW Logistics v Essex CC)
Published on: 12 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Supreme Court finds TVG registration of working port valid; registration did not criminalise ongoing port operations (TW Logistics v Essex CC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background?
  • Legal background
  • Factual background
  • What did the court decide?
  • Were TWL’s commercial activities criminalised after registration?
  • Should land be registered as a TVG if that would criminalise the landowner’s existing commercial activities
  • Was the local inhabitants’ use of the Land ‘as of right’?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: In TW Logistics v Essex CC, the Supreme Court held that the registration of part of a working port as a town and village green (TVG) had been carried out lawfully. Existing port operations could lawfully coexist with the rights of the public to use the land for any lawful sport or pastimes, and therefore registration of the TVG did not result in the ongoing port operations constituting an offence of public nuisance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More