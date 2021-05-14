Supreme Court finds taxpayer had not made deliberate inaccuracy and that staleness is not relevant to discovery (HMRC v Raymond Tooth)

Tax analysis: The Supreme Court has found unanimously in favour of the taxpayer (Raymond Tooth) that he had not made a deliberate inaccuracy in his return and therefore the discovery assessment raised against him was invalid. The Court also concluded that there is no concept of staleness in the statutory scheme for raising discovery assessments.
