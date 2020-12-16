Sign-in Help
Supreme Court finds designation of Airports National Policy Statement lawful (Friends of the Earth v SoST)

Published on: 16 December 2020
Updated on: 30 December 2020
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background to the case?
  • Legal and policy background
  • Factual background
  • What did the court find?
  • Breach of PA 2008, s 5(8)
  • Breach of PA 2008, s 10
  • Breach of SEA Directive
  • Non CO impacts and emissions beyond 2050
Article summary

Planning analysis: The Supreme Court has overturned the decision of the Court of Appeal in deciding that the designation of the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS) in 2018 was lawful. The ANPS gives policy support to the expansion of capacity at Heathrow Airport, by the addition of a third runway to the north west of the existing two runways. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

