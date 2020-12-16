Supreme Court finds designation of Airports National Policy Statement lawful (Friends of the Earth v SoST)

Planning analysis: The Supreme Court has overturned the decision of the Court of Appeal in deciding that the designation of the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS) in 2018 was lawful. The ANPS gives policy support to the expansion of capacity at Heathrow Airport, by the addition of a third runway to the north west of the existing two runways.
