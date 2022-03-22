Supreme Court establishes test for solicitor’s equitable lien as to costs (Bott & Co v Ryanair)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A firm of solicitors acted for passengers who sought compensation from an airline because of flight delays. The airline refused to deal with solicitors or claims managers if a passenger had not sought compensation directly and paid all compensation directly to the passengers. The solicitors sought a declaration that they had an equitable interest in the compensation. The Supreme Court confirmed that solicitors are entitled to an equitable lien on monies recovered if they provide services which significantly contribute to the successful recovery of a fund. Written by Alex Bagnall, costs lawyer at Total Legal Solutions. or to read the full analysis.