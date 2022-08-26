LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement / Enforcement

Legal News

Supreme Court dismisses Home Secretary’s appeals on interpretation of statutory regime for deportation of foreign criminals (HA (Iraq) v SSHD)

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Supreme Court dismisses Home Secretary’s appeals on interpretation of statutory regime for deportation of foreign criminals (HA (Iraq) v SSHD)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Immigration law analysis: The Supreme Court has dismissed the Home Secretary’s appeals in three cases, which are focused on the interpretation of important provisions relating to the statutory regime for deportation of foreign criminals. The judgment provides guidance on the application of two important tests by which foreign criminals could avoid deportation—where it would be ‘unduly harsh’ on a qualifying partner or child, and where there are ‘very compelling circumstances’. The most significant aspect is the court’s holding that the application of the unduly harsh test does not require a comparison be made between the effect of deportation on a qualifying partner or child with a notional comparator. Written by Gabriel Tan, barrister’s assistant at Wilson Solicitors LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As