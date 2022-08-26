Supreme Court dismisses Home Secretary’s appeals on interpretation of statutory regime for deportation of foreign criminals (HA (Iraq) v SSHD)

Article summary

Immigration law analysis: The Supreme Court has dismissed the Home Secretary’s appeals in three cases, which are focused on the interpretation of important provisions relating to the statutory regime for deportation of foreign criminals. The judgment provides guidance on the application of two important tests by which foreign criminals could avoid deportation—where it would be ‘unduly harsh’ on a qualifying partner or child, and where there are ‘very compelling circumstances’. The most significant aspect is the court’s holding that the application of the unduly harsh test does not require a comparison be made between the effect of deportation on a qualifying partner or child with a notional comparator. Written by Gabriel Tan, barrister’s assistant at Wilson Solicitors LLP. or to read the full analysis.