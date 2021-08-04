menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement / Judicial review

Legal News

Supreme Court decision on age assessment of asylum seekers (BF (Eritrea) v SSHD)

Published on: 04 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Supreme Court decision on age assessment of asylum seekers (BF (Eritrea) v SSHD)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: In the Supreme Court case of BF (Eritrea) (Respondent) v Secretary of State for the Home Department (Appellant), BF is a national of Eritrea who arrived in the UK in 2014 and claimed asylum. Despite claiming to be a 16-year-old child, BF was initially assessed as an adult by immigration officers applying Criterion C. He was accordingly detained as if he were an adult. More detailed age assessments were subsequently carried out in 2015, and it was eventually decided that he was aged less than 18. BF challenged the Policy by way of judicial review before the Upper Tribunal (UT) on the basis that it was unlawful in so far as based on Criterion C, because physical appearance and demeanour are an inherently unreliable guide to age. He was unsuccessful before the UT, but the Court of Appeal (CA) allowed his appeal. The Secretary of State appealed to the UK Supreme Court (UKSC) on whether the CA erred on the lawfulness of the policy, which was allowed unanimously. Written by Bronwen Jones, barrister at Goldsmith Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More