Supreme Court decision on age assessment of asylum seekers (BF (Eritrea) v SSHD)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: In the Supreme Court case of BF (Eritrea) (Respondent) v Secretary of State for the Home Department (Appellant), BF is a national of Eritrea who arrived in the UK in 2014 and claimed asylum. Despite claiming to be a 16-year-old child, BF was initially assessed as an adult by immigration officers applying Criterion C. He was accordingly detained as if he were an adult. More detailed age assessments were subsequently carried out in 2015, and it was eventually decided that he was aged less than 18. BF challenged the Policy by way of judicial review before the Upper Tribunal (UT) on the basis that it was unlawful in so far as based on Criterion C, because physical appearance and demeanour are an inherently unreliable guide to age. He was unsuccessful before the UT, but the Court of Appeal (CA) allowed his appeal. The Secretary of State appealed to the UK Supreme Court (UKSC) on whether the CA erred on the lawfulness of the policy, which was allowed unanimously. Written by Bronwen Jones, barrister at Goldsmith Chambers. or to read the full analysis.