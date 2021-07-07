Supreme Court decides process for service on a state (General Dynamics v Libya)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Supreme Court by a majority of three to two, overruling the unanimous decision of the Court of Appeal, held that section 12(1) of the State Immunity Act 1978 (SIA 1978) contains a ‘mandatory and exclusive’ procedure for the service of documents instituting court proceedings on a state through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). This cannot be dispensed with or altered even in exceptional circumstances, and it applies to proceedings to enforce an arbitral award under the New York Convention pursuant to section 101 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996). In enforcement of arbitration awards, the document that was required to be served for the purposes of SIA 1978, s 12(1) would be the ‘arbitration claim form where the court requires it to be served’ or ‘otherwise it will be the order granting permission to enforce the award’. The court was unanimous in deciding that the FCDO has no discretion on whether to effect service. Written by Andrew Cannon, partner, Hannah Ambrose, senior associate, Vanessa Naish, professional support consultant, and Luke Hard, professional support paralegal at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP. or to read the full analysis.