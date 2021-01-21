- Supreme Court decides on COVID-19 business interruption coverage—what does this mean for real estate?
- Supreme Court allows FCA’s appeal
- Disease clauses
- Prevention of access/hybrid clauses
- Causation
- Comment
Article summary
Property analysis: Last week the Supreme Court delivered its eagerly anticipated appeal ruling in the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) business interruption test case, finding substantially in favour of the FCA and, in turn, policyholders. Christopher Somorjay and Lydia Savill, counsels at Hogan Lovells, consider how the judgment will impact upon landlords and tenants.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.