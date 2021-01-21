Sign-in Help
Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Property Disputes

Supreme Court decides on COVID-19 business interruption coverage—what does this mean for real estate?

Published on: 21 January 2021
Property analysis: Last week the Supreme Court delivered its eagerly anticipated appeal ruling in the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) business interruption test case, finding substantially in favour of the FCA and, in turn, policyholders. Christopher Somorjay and Lydia Savill, counsels at Hogan Lovells, consider how the judgment will impact upon landlords and tenants. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

