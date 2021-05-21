Supreme Court considers state assurances about prison conditions (Zabolotnyi v Hungary)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In Zabolotnyi (Appellant) v The Mateszalka District Court, Hungary (Respondent), the Supreme Court held that the Divisional Court had erred in law in introducing a ‘special rule of admissibility or heightened legal test’ that prevented a requested person from relying on evidence of a breach of a prior assurance as to post surrender treatment given to a third state in extradition proceedings unless satisfied that evidence of the breach was ‘manifestly credible, directly relevant to the issue to be decided and of real importance for the decision in question’. Instead, the Supreme Court found that such evidence should be approached in the same way as any other evidence of breach of assurances by the requesting state, whether those assurances were given to a UK court or a third state. The weight to be attached to evidence of breaches was for the extradition court to evaluate, having regard to all the circumstances, including the presumption of compliance by the requesting state. Written by Ben Brandon, partner, barrister, at Mishcon de Reya LLP. or to read the full analysis.