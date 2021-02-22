- Supreme Court confirms that Uber drivers are workers (Uber BV and others v Aslam and others)
- What are the practical implications of this judgment?
- What is the relevant background?
- Relevant law
- Factual background
- Decision of the employment tribunal
- Decision of the EAT
- Decision of the Court of Appeal
- What did the Supreme Court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Employment analysis: Whether a contract is a ‘worker’s contract’ is a matter of statutory interpretation, not contractual interpretation. That involves taking a purposive approach which, in the employment context, is to protect those who are vulnerable as a result of their subordination to, and dependence upon, another person in relation to their work. In the case of Uber, the employment tribunal’s findings on the relative degree of control exercised by Uber and drivers respectively over the service provided to passengers justified its conclusion that the drivers were workers, according to the Supreme Court.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.