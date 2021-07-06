menu-search
Supreme Court confirms quashing of follower notice and APN (HMRC v Haworth)

Published on: 06 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the Supreme Court decide?
  • The first issue—the high threshold required by HMRC to form a ‘would’ opinion
  • The second issue—HMRC overstated the decision in Smallwood
  • The third issue—reasoning of a ruling includes factual findings
  • The fourth issue—insufficient content of FN doesn’t invalidate it
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Haworth, the Supreme Court dismissed HMRC’s appeal and upheld the Court of Appeal decision to quash the follower notice (FN), and the accelerated payment notice (APN) based on the FN. This was because HMRC had not formed the requisite opinion that the final judicial ruling underpinning the FN was ‘relevant’ to the taxpayer’s arrangements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

