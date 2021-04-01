Supreme Court confirms national minimum wage position for sleep-in workers (Royal Mencap Society v Tomlinson-Blake, Shannon v Rampersad)

Article summary

Employment analysis: When a sleep-in worker is either asleep, or awake but not for the purposes of working, that time does not count for national minimum wage (NMW) purposes. Hence the whole shift will not count for NMW purposes, but only the period(s) for which the worker is actually awake for the purposes of working; this remains the case no matter how many times the worker is woken during the shift, and even though the worker (while asleep) can be woken up and asked to work, the according to the Supreme Court. or to read the full analysis.