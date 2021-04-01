Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Pay

Legal News

Supreme Court confirms national minimum wage position for sleep-in workers (Royal Mencap Society v Tomlinson-Blake, Shannon v Rampersad)

Supreme Court confirms national minimum wage position for sleep-in workers (Royal Mencap Society v Tomlinson-Blake, Shannon v Rampersad)
Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Supreme Court confirms national minimum wage position for sleep-in workers (Royal Mencap Society v Tomlinson-Blake, Shannon v Rampersad)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • Relevant law
  • Factual background and judgments of the employment tribunals
  • Royal Mencap Society v Tomlinson-Blake
  • Shannon v Rampersad (t/a Clifton House Residential Home)
  • Judgments of the EAT
  • Judgment of the Court of Appeal
  • What did the Supreme Court decide?
  • Approach to statutory interpretation
    • More...

Article summary

Employment analysis: When a sleep-in worker is either asleep, or awake but not for the purposes of working, that time does not count for national minimum wage (NMW) purposes. Hence the whole shift will not count for NMW purposes, but only the period(s) for which the worker is actually awake for the purposes of working; this remains the case no matter how many times the worker is woken during the shift, and even though the worker (while asleep) can be woken up and asked to work, the according to the Supreme Court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As
1 Practice notes