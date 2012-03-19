Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Types of claim / Occupational disease

Legal News

Supreme Court: Atomic test veterans lose damages bid (Ministry of Defence v AB and others)

Published on: 19 March 2012
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court details
  • Facts
  • Judgment
  • Comment

Article summary

The Supreme Court has dismissed (by a majority of 4–3) the veteran claimants’ appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeal, which had held that all nine lead claims in the group action were statute-barred and were not to be given discretion to proceed under the Limitation Act 1980. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

