Supreme Court applies Consumer Protection Act in prosthetic hip case (Hastings v Finsbury Orthopaedics and another (Scotland))

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The Supreme Court dismissed the pursuer’s appeal against the decision that a metal-on-metal hip prosthesis which had required early revision was defective for the purposes of a claim for personal injuries under the Consumer Protection Act 1987 (CPA 1987). The case was the first time that the Supreme Court had considered the CPA 1987. The court summarised the principles to be applied when considering ‘defect’ within the CPA 1987. Those principles reflected the analysis which has recently been adopted in Wilkes v DePuy and Gee v DePuy. The appellant faced insurmountable hurdles on appeal in attempting to circumvent findings of fact at first instance after a lengthy trial with expert evidence from several specialties. This confirms that appeals which seek to challenge facts rather than genuine issues of law are rarely successful. Written by Alexander Antelme QC and David Myhill of Crown Office Chambers.
