Supreme Court allows deductions for share option debit (HMRC v NCL Investments Ltd and another)

Tax analysis: In HMRC v NCL Investments, the Supreme Court dismissed HMRC’s appeal, holding that a deduction was allowable in computing the trading profits of the companies for accounting debits arising from the grant of share options to employees.
