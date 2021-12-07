Support for implied term for employers to act fairly in disciplinary proceedings (Burn v Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust)

Article summary

Employment analysis: While there is no implied duty on an employer to act fairly in all contexts, there may be a narrower basis for an implied term that disciplinary processes will be conducted fairly and such a term is not conceptually linked to the implied term of trust and confidence, according to obiter dicta comments by Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Singh in the Court of Appeal, following the earlier comments made by Mrs Justice Simler (as she then was) in Chakrabarty.