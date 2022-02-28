Supply chain risks on renewable energy projects

Article summary

Energy analysis: The renewable energy sector is booming. Fuelled by increasing government incentives and private sector demands towards energy transition, new projects are materialising at a rapid pace. However, as with 'traditional' energy projects, the construction and operation of renewable energy projects can be entirely derailed by supply chain issues. In this analysis, Elizabeth Foster, associate, Noor Al Baya, legal consultant, Amanda Neil, special counsel and Oliver Sangster, senior associate, at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer consider some of the supply chain risks that are most likely to arise on renewable energy projects, and what stakeholders can do to mitigate them.