Sign-in Help
Home / Energy / Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing / GB electricity and gas supply/retail regulation

Legal News

Supplier Licensing Review—ongoing requirements and exit arrangements

Supplier Licensing Review—ongoing requirements and exit arrangements
Published on: 22 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Supplier Licensing Review—ongoing requirements and exit arrangements
  • Original news
  • What are the key principles of the reforms?
  • Financial Responsibility Principle
  • Operational capability principle
  • Milestone assessment
  • Ongoing fit and proper requirements
  • Principle to be open and cooperative with the regulator
  • Customer Supply Continuity Plans
  • Independent audits
    • More...

Article summary

Energy Law analysis: Ofgem has been reviewing its approach to supplier licensing, with the aim of improving suppliers’ financial resilience and enhancing customer protections. Having consulted on the proposed changes earlier this year, Ofgem confirmed on 26 November 2020 that it would introduce a package of reforms relating to energy suppliers’ ongoing regulatory requirements and arrangements for their exit from the energy supply market. In this analysis, Louise Dalton and Thomas Forman of CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang consider the key principles of the package of reforms and what these mean for energy lawyers. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More