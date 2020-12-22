Supplier Licensing Review—ongoing requirements and exit arrangements

Article summary

Energy Law analysis: Ofgem has been reviewing its approach to supplier licensing, with the aim of improving suppliers’ financial resilience and enhancing customer protections. Having consulted on the proposed changes earlier this year, Ofgem confirmed on 26 November 2020 that it would introduce a package of reforms relating to energy suppliers’ ongoing regulatory requirements and arrangements for their exit from the energy supply market. In this analysis, Louise Dalton and Thomas Forman of CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang consider the key principles of the package of reforms and what these mean for energy lawyers. or to read the full analysis.