Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Funding and investment / Investment

Legal News

Summary of DWP’s proposals on incorporating performance fees within the charge cap

Summary of DWP’s proposals on incorporating performance fees within the charge cap
Published on: 05 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Summary of DWP’s proposals on incorporating performance fees within the charge cap
  • Background
  • The DWP’s performance fee proposals
  • Impact on trustees and managers of occupational pension schemes and scheme members
  • Look-through on charge cap compliance
  • Timetable for implementation and next steps

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In March 2021 the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) launched a consultation on proposals to incorporate performance fees into the charge cap in occupational defined contribution (DC) pension schemes, which was open for comments until 16 April 2021. It contains the government response to the performance fee section of an earlier DWP consultation and consulted on consequential draft regulations, while also seeking views on the current position on look-through in relation to charge cap compliance as a potential barrier to investment in alternative asset classes. Duncan Watson, partner and Liam Kellett, associate at Mayer Brown International LLP discuss the DWP’s proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
3 Practice notes
View More