Summary judgment and interim payments under settlement agreement (Al Saud v Gibbs)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This was an application for summary judgment and interim payments brought by HRH Princess Deema bint Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud against Ronald Gibbs, a former partner at a City law firm. By the wider proceedings, the claimants (HRH Princess Deema and her brother, HRH Prince Khaled bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud) alleged that Mr Gibbs had misappropriated US$25m that had been transferred to him to hold/invest for HRH Princess Deema. In the alternative, HRH Princess Deema sued under a settlement agreement entered into with Mr Gibbs. The application related to that alternative claim. HRH Princess Deema alleged, and the court agreed, that Mr Gibbs was in breach of the settlement agreement by failing to transfer to HRH Princess Deema’s nominated account the proceeds of liquidations that had been made of investments he had said were held for HRH Princess Deema (representing the fruits of her US$25m). The court ordered Mr Gibbs to make interim payments of around US$2.4m pending determination of quantum (among other things) at trial. Written by Samuel Rabinowitz, barrister at Fountain Court Chambers and junior counsel for HRH Princess Deema/the claimants. or to read the full analysis.