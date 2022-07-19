LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Contract interpretation

Legal News

Summary judgment and interim payments under settlement agreement (Al Saud v Gibbs)

Published on: 19 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Summary judgment and interim payments under settlement agreement (Al Saud v Gibbs)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This was an application for summary judgment and interim payments brought by HRH Princess Deema bint Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud against Ronald Gibbs, a former partner at a City law firm. By the wider proceedings, the claimants (HRH Princess Deema and her brother, HRH Prince Khaled bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud) alleged that Mr Gibbs had misappropriated US$25m that had been transferred to him to hold/invest for HRH Princess Deema. In the alternative, HRH Princess Deema sued under a settlement agreement entered into with Mr Gibbs. The application related to that alternative claim. HRH Princess Deema alleged, and the court agreed, that Mr Gibbs was in breach of the settlement agreement by failing to transfer to HRH Princess Deema’s nominated account the proceeds of liquidations that had been made of investments he had said were held for HRH Princess Deema (representing the fruits of her US$25m). The court ordered Mr Gibbs to make interim payments of around US$2.4m pending determination of quantum (among other things) at trial. Written by Samuel Rabinowitz, barrister at Fountain Court Chambers and junior counsel for HRH Princess Deema/the claimants. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As