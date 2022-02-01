Summary judgment given in civil fraud claim (Umbrella Care Ltd (in Liquidation) v Nisa)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court has given partial summary judgment in a civil fraud claim brought by an umbrella payroll company in liquidation against its former directors and associated companies. The court held that the defendants had no real prospect of successfully defending claims that: (i) the former directors had acted in breach of their duties to the claimant by causing or allowing funds that were due to HMRC in underdeclared taxes to be removed from the company; and (ii) the defendants were liable in knowing receipt in respect of monies they had received that had been removed from the claimant. The decision will be of interest to civil fraud practitioners as it addresses the approach to be taken by the court to determining applications for summary judgment in claims in which fraud or dishonesty is alleged. Written by Anna Lintner, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers, who appeared as junior counsel for the claimant.
