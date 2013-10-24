Sign-in Help
Sumitomo—No plant SPCs allowed after emergency marketing authorisation

Sumitomo—No plant SPCs allowed after emergency marketing authorisation
Published on: 24 October 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Sumitomo—No plant SPCs allowed after emergency marketing authorisation
  • Original news
  • What was the outcome?
  • What was the background to the case?
  • Is it possible to obtain an SPC on the basis of an emergency MA?
  • Can an application for an SPC be lodged even before the time window set out in the SPC Regulation?
  • How did the CJEU answer the questions referred?
  • Question 2
  • Question 3
  • What can be taken from this case?

Article summary

IP & IT analysis: Can a company obtain a plant product supplementary protection certificate (SPC) based on an emergency marketing authorisation (MA)? Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

