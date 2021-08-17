menu-search
Legal News

Suing for infringement of a descriptive trade mark isn’t easy (Easygroup v Easylife)

Published on: 17 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Trade mark infringement
  • Passing off
  • Case details

IP analysis: This is the latest in the series of reported English court rulings on the so-called ‘easy+’ portfolio of trade marks, of which the brand easyJet is by far the best-known. This case was brought in attempt to prevent a retailing business called Easylife Ltd and its director from (among other things) using various brands incorporating the word ‘easy’. However,—the claimant not only lost its cases for trade mark infringement and passing off, but also suffered the revocation of various of its UK trade marks on the grounds of non-use, and even the registration for easyJet itself took some punishment. Written by Dr Jonathan Cornthwaite, solicitor, consultant at Wedlake Bell LLP, a member of the University of Bournemouth’s Department of Law, and a member of LexisPSL’s Case Analysis Expert Panels. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

