Legal News

Succession, Wills, want of knowledge and approval (Reeves v Drew)

Published on: 11 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Private Client analysis: The court dismissed a claim to propound a Will of a £100m estate on the grounds that the claimant had not discharged the burden of proving that the testatrix had knowledge and approval. Rejecting the claimant’s contrary arguments, the court found that the defendants had been entitled to cross-examine on matters that could have resulted in findings of fraud on the part of the claimant and the solicitor who prepared the Will, even though fraud had not been alleged in their pleadings. The answers given in reply to this questioning when set against the background of the rest of the evidence showed that the contents of the impugned Will had not been read through to the barely literate testator. Written by Clifford Darton QC, Selborne Chambers, London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

